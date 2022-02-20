Menu

Sports

First-year captain Jimmy Oligny leading Manitoba’s impressive playoff push

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 5:44 pm
Manitoba Moose captain Jimmy Oligny on the ice for a practice at the Bell MTS Iceplex. View image in full screen
Manitoba Moose captain Jimmy Oligny on the ice for a practice at the Bell MTS Iceplex. Marek Tkach / Global News

In the midst of season when line-up changes and roster transactions have been more noticeable, having the right man in charge of the locker room seems to pay dividends.

The Manitoba Moose appear to be destined for playoff hockey for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Click to play video: 'Tracking the Moose: First-year captain Jimmy Oligny' Tracking the Moose: First-year captain Jimmy Oligny
Tracking the Moose: First-year captain Jimmy Oligny

“So much movement, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said first year captain Jimmy Oligny.

“The new guys that we’re getting are just doing a fantastic job with us,” the defenceman continued.

The success of players receiving unexpected opportunities throughout the season is due in part to Manitoba’s leadership group headed by Oligny.

Read more: Manitoba Moose move into thick of playoff hunt despite lack of roster consistency

“He’s been the one constant that we’ve had,” said head coach Mark Morrison, also in his first year in that position.

“He’s our captain, he’s been in all the games, in the dressing room he’s preaching the same message that the coaches are.”

Manitoba Moose captain Jimmy Oligny chats with teammate and fellow defenceman Hayden Shaw during a recent practice. View image in full screen
Manitoba Moose captain Jimmy Oligny chats with teammate and fellow defenceman Hayden Shaw during a recent practice. Marek Tkach / Global News

“I try to make everyone feel comfortable on the ice. We’re trying to have each others’ back at anytime during the game,” said Oligny.

Whether that means scoring a game-winning goal, or sticking up for teammates, Oligny’s first campaign sporting a ‘C’ on his jersey has been a testament to the commitment he’s shown since joining the club in 2018.

“He earns respect from all the players in there from how hard he works, how he handles himself during the game and makes sure we’re safe,” Morrison explained.

Read more: Jets claim Winnipeg’s Adam Brooks off waivers, reassign David Gustafsson

It’s a goal that’s proving to be true, considering the Moose remain in the hunt for a potential first place finish in the American Hockey League’s central division.

Appearing in 40 games for Manitoba this season, Oligny has four goals and seven assists to go along with 46 penalty minutes.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Moose gear up for a long weekend of family fun' Manitoba Moose gear up for a long weekend of family fun
Manitoba Moose gear up for a long weekend of family fun
