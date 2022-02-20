Menu

Fire

Sydney house fire temporarily displaces six tenants, one still in hospital

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 12:50 pm
Six people have been displaced, including one who remains in hospital, after a weekend fire heavily damaged an older two-storey house containing six apartments in downtown Sydney, N.S. View image in full screen
Six people have been displaced, including one who remains in hospital, after a weekend fire heavily damaged an older two-storey house containing six apartments in downtown Sydney, N.S. North Sydney Fire & Rescue/ Facebook

The Canadian Red Cross is helping six tenants of a downtown Sydney, N.S., home after fire heavily damaged the multi-unit building on Saturday.

The Red Cross said the fire was reported around 1 p.m. at the two-storey house, which contained six apartments, on Bentinck Street.

Read more: Woman and three children killed in N.S. house fire, two others escape

“Until Red Cross volunteers could arrive to support displaced tenants, they were evacuated to the Ally Centre of Cape Breton, a nearby clinic on Bentinck Street that provides drug and other health education, support and advocacy for vulnerable adults,” the Canadian Red Cross said in a news release.

The organization is helping five of the tenants with emergency lodging, meals and money to buy winter clothing. The sixth tenant will also receive assistance once they are released from hospital.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

