Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann named Canada’s flag-bearer for Beijing closing ceremony

Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann was named Canada’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremonies of Beijing’s Winter Olympics on Sunday.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa won a complete set of medals in Beijing.

Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais captured gold in team pursuit.

Weidemann also won silver in the 5,000 and bronze in the 3,000 metres.

She became the second Canadian long-track speedskater to win more than two medals at a single Winter Games.

Cindy Klassen won five medals in 2006.

More to come.

