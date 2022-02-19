Menu

Canada

Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann named Canada’s flag-bearer for Beijing closing ceremony

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2022 6:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian athletes to watch at the 2022 Beijing Olympics' Canadian athletes to watch at the 2022 Beijing Olympics
WATCH: Canadian athletes to watch at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann was named Canada’s flag-bearer for the closing ceremonies of Beijing’s Winter Olympics on Sunday.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa won a complete set of medals in Beijing.

Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais captured gold in team pursuit.

Read more: Beijing Olympics to end with closing ceremony: What to watch Saturday, Sunday

Weidemann also won silver in the 5,000 and bronze in the 3,000 metres.

She became the second Canadian long-track speedskater to win more than two medals at a single Winter Games.

Cindy Klassen won five medals in 2006.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
