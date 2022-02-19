Beijing Olympics to end with closing ceremony: What to watch Saturday, Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The 16th and final day of the Beijing Winter Olympics will see Team Canada seek gold in alpine skiing and bobsledding, before athletes from all countries gather together for the closing ceremony.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Saturday evening and continue overnight into Sunday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Alpine Skiing - 8 p.m. ET

The mixed team parallel slalom event kicks off with the 1/8 finals at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, after getting postponed a day due to high winds.

Skiers will race down the course side-by-side in multiple races, with teams made up of women and men. Points are obtained by winning each race, with the highest-scoring teams moving through further elimination rounds to the medal final at 9:37 p.m. ET.

Team Canada will consist of Cassidy Gray, Erin Mielzynski, Roni Remme, Trevor Philp and Erik Read. They will face Slovenia in the first round.

Bobsleigh - 8:30 p.m. ET

The four-man bobsleigh competition continues with the third run starting at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, with teams aiming to qualify for the fourth and final run at 10:20 p.m. ET which will decide the medal rankings.

The Canadian team led by Justin Kripps is in the bronze medal position after the first two runs on Day 15. He’ll be joined on the track by teams led by Christopher Spring and Taylor Austin.

Other events to watch

The final gold medal matches of the 2022 Games will not feature Canada, but should still prove to be exciting.

At 8:05 p.m. ET Saturday, Japan will face Great Britain in the women’s curling gold medal game.

Then Finland will take on defending champions the Russian Olympic Committee in the men’s hockey gold medal game at 11:10 p.m. ET.

Closing Ceremony - 7 a.m. ET

The 2022 Games will wrap up with the closing ceremony at 7 a.m. ET Sunday at Beijing’s National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest for its unique design.

Athletes from all participating countries will parade through the stadium and both China and Italy will put on showcase performances.

The Olympic flag will be lowered and handed over to Italy, who will host the next Winter Games in 2026 in the cities of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo. The mayors of the two cities will receive the flag.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will then declare the Beijing Games closed, which will be made official with the extinguishing of the Olympic flame.

A grande finale fireworks show will conclude the event and these Winter Games.

