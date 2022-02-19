Quispamsis man, 48, dies in snowmobile crash

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Quispamsis, N.B., was killed in a single snowmobile crash in Tobique Narrows overnight Saturday.

In a release, the New Brunswick RCMP said officers responded to a report of a crash on a snowmobile trail near Highway 105 around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the snowmobile, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree,” the release said.

The 48-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine his exact cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

