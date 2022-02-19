Menu

Canada

Quispamsis man, 48, dies in snowmobile crash

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 1:41 pm
Click to play video: '2 snowmobilers taken to hospital following collision in Northumberland County' 2 snowmobilers taken to hospital following collision in Northumberland County
Two snowmobilers were taken to hospital following a collision in Northumberland County on Sunday evening. The collision occurred in the area of Montgomery Road north of County Road 29 in Alnwick/Halidmand Township, just a few kilometres south of Alderville First Nation. The cause of the collision remains under investigation – Jan 31, 2022

A man from Quispamsis, N.B., was killed in a single snowmobile crash in Tobique Narrows overnight Saturday.

In a release, the New Brunswick RCMP said officers responded to a report of a crash on a snowmobile trail near Highway 105 around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 1 death, 3 more people on ventilators

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the snowmobile, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree,” the release said.

The 48-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine his exact cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

