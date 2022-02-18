Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s good news stories of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we’re going to highlight our good-news stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are five good-news stories we want to share:

A British Columbia teen is spearheading an effort to revive junior ski patrols in Canada.

Sixteen-year-old Emily Kehler recently earned her way onto the ski patrol at Manning Park Resort as a full member.

“I remember saying when I was four or five years old to anyone who would listen, I’m going to become a ski patroller as soon as I’m 16,” she said.

Whodini was released back into the wild on Wednesday morning, from an Enderby, B.C., backyard. It only took a matter of seconds.

The release location was just a few hundred meters from where Whodini was rescued earlier this year after becoming tangled in netting around a baseball diamond.

We wish the little guy well!

Shina Biblow learned during her second pregnancy that her heart was failing.

On Aug. 12, 2021, Biblow was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, where her heart rate soared to 190 beats per minute. A normal heart rate ranges between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

According to her cardiologist, Dr. Marla Kiess, the surgery Biblow needed to save her life posed a 40-per-cent risk of fatality to her unborn son because of the restricted blood flow he would receive during the procedure.

Luckily, both survived.

The B.C. Lions are the first CFL team to hire a full-time female coach, adding Tanya Walter as a defensive assistant Tuesday.

The native of Forestburg, Alta., began coaching at Edmonton’s St. Francis Xavier High School in Edmonton in 2017 and continued through last season.

“I am honoured and grateful to the Lions organization for providing me the opportunity to make this significant step in my coaching career,” Walter said in a statement.

“I can’t wait to get to work with this Lions team.”

It took a while to get used to, but the colder temperatures of northern B.C. don’t bother Hassan Al Kontar anymore.

You may remember Al Kontar’s story from 2018. He’s a Syrian refugee who spent seven months at a Malaysian airport followed by two months in detention, before being privately sponsored for asylum in Canada.

He was a barista when he first arrived, but working with the Canadian Red Cross turned out to be his true calling. It’s his way of giving back to the community and showing Canadians they were not wrong in giving him this chance.