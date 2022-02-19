Menu

Crime

Kingston police launch investigation into Valentine’s Day arrest

By Darryn Davis & Mike Postovit Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 5:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston Police respond to video that appears to show person being arrested punched and kneed by police' Kingston Police respond to video that appears to show person being arrested punched and kneed by police
WATCH: Kingston police state that the incident is now under investigation.

The arrest of a man on Compton Street on Valentines Day shocked some people that saw it.

Destiny Gravelle videotaped a portion of the arrest that she says took place around noon on Monday.

The video appears to show an officer first kneeing, and then punching the man while he is in the back seat of a Kingston police cruiser.

“In my opinion it was a little excessive with the person that was in the vehicle. I think it could be handled differently,” Gravelle said.

Gravelle posted the video on social media.

Read more: Video shows Kingston police officer kneeing, punching handcuffed man

Global News sent a copy of the video to Kingston police, asking for an explanation of the force used.

In response, Kingston police offered the following statement.

“Kingston Police has been made aware of the video and this matter has been referred to Professional Standards for investigation,” the statement read.

“We cannot comment or speculate on the outcome.”

The Professional Standards Unit is part of Kingston police’s internal operational support division.

According to the Kingston police website, the unit is tasked with ensuring that officers carry out their duties in compliance with the Ontario Police Services Act, and the department’s own policies and procedures.

