Crime

West Vancouver senior helps police bust alleged fake bail fraudster

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 4:21 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD: ‘Alarming’ twist on old scam sees fraudsters come directly to seniors’ doors' VPD: ‘Alarming’ twist on old scam sees fraudsters come directly to seniors’ doors
WATCH: Vancouver Police are investigating a troubling twist on a familiar scam that saw two seniors lose thousands of dollars this week. – Jan 15, 2022

West Vancouver police say they have arrested a fraudster running a fake-bail scam with the help of a quick thinking senior.

Police say someone called the 84-year-old woman on Valentine’s Day presenting themselves as a police officer and claiming the woman’s friend had been arrested and needed $15,000 in bail money.

Read more: ‘Alarming’ new scam sees fraudsters come directly to seniors’ doors, Vancouver police warn

The scammer said he would come to the woman’s house the next day to collect the cash.

Police say the woman became suspicious and told her son about the incident. He then reported it to police.

West Vancouver police say they then worked with the woman and her son to arrange to have the suspect pick up the cash on Feb. 15.

When the 31-year-old Vancouver man arrived at her house, he was arrested.

“This woman did absolutely the right thing by telling her son about the strange phone call,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a media release.

Read more: Seniors in Metro Vancouver told to beware after latest scammer targets 73-year-old for $10,000

“Rest assured that our investigators will do everything they can to ensure this man is held accountable for his despicable actions.”

The incident shares the hallmarks of a string of scams reported by police around the Lower Mainland in recent weeks.

Last month, Vancouver police said they were investigating more than a dozen incidents since Jan. 11 alone, with fraudsters regularly asking seniors for five-figure dollar amounts.

Click to play video: 'Scams that prey on seniors' Scams that prey on seniors
Scams that prey on seniors – Sep 12, 2021
