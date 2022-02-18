Menu

Canada

SaskPower seeks rate increases of 4% in both 2022 and 2023

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 4:04 pm
Residential customers would see an average increase of $5 a month on Sept. 1 and then again on April 1, 2023, if SaskPower gets approval to hike its rates. View image in full screen
Residential customers would see an average increase of $5 a month on Sept. 1 and then again on April 1, 2023, if SaskPower gets approval to hike its rates. File / Global News

SaskPower says it needs to hike its rates to maintain a reliable and sustainable electricity system.

The Crown corporation has applied to the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel for rate increases of four per cent in both 2022 and 2023.

If approved, residential customers would see an average increase of $5 a month on Sept. 1 and then again on April 1, 2023.

Read more: New SaskPower program aims to lower power bills in northern First Nations communities

“SaskPower is committed to providing stable and reliable power to our customers at an affordable rate, and we’ve worked hard to avoid rate increases in recent years,” said Troy King, interim president and CEO of SaskPower, in a statement Friday.

“Today, SaskPower requires additional funding to increase renewable generation, modernize the power system and ensure a sustainable future for us all.”

SaskPower has not raised its rates since 2018.

Read more: SaskPower not passing on 2022 federal carbon price increase to its customers

In December, SaskPower said it was not passing on the Jan. 1 federal carbon price increase to its customers.

The federal carbon price increased from $40 to $50 per tonne.

SaskPower is also asking the panel to approve a change to its rate design methodology, which will only affect customers who pay separate demand and energy charges.

The company said it will be revenue-neutral and not affect residential customers or the majority of farms and small commercial businesses.

Click to play video: 'The future of small modular reactors in Saskatchewan' The future of small modular reactors in Saskatchewan
The future of small modular reactors in Saskatchewan – Apr 19, 2021
