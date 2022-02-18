N.S. RCMP arrest 7 after eviction-related disagreement involving a firearm

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they arrested seven people after a “disagreement related to eviction” in the Yarmouth area involving a firearm.

Just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the disagreement occurred at a residence on Pent Lane in Hebron, N.S.

Police say on the way to the scene, they learned that a woman was assaulted in the disagreement and a firearm was pointed at her.

“Upon arrival, police closed Hwy. 340 for a short time while they attempted to negotiate everyone out of the home,” read the RCMP release.

“Eight people exited the home within a few minutes and seven of them were arrested.”

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Of those arrested, four were taken to the Meteghan detachment and the other three were taken to the Yarmouth detachment to be lodged in cells.

After police gathered information, RCMP said they seized two unrestricted firearms and charged six individuals.

RCMP have charged 45-year-old Scott Anthony Deveau from Hebron with assault, uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized and failure to comply with a prohibition order.

Deveau was released on conditions and will return to Yarmouth provincial court on March 14 at 9:30 a.m.

They also charged 54-year-old Wadah Hendawi from Shelburne with two counts of assault, two counts of forcible entry, three counts of mischief, pointing a firearm, possession contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of failure to comply with conditions.

Hendawi was also released on conditions and will return to Yarmouth provincial court on Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP also laid charges against three men from Shelburne, a 23-year-old, a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old, who will be facing charges of mischief, assault and forcible entry.

The seventh person arrested was released without charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.