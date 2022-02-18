Saskatchewan RCMP gearing up for border crossing protests

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP says it is preparing for protests this weekend at two border crossings in the province.

Demonstrations are expected at the North Portal and Northgate port of entries.

The Village of North Portal said it has heard 60 to 80 semi-trucks and up to 120 passenger vehicles are expected to be involved at the protest starting on Friday.

“Landowners have granted permission to the event organizers to use private land located by Highway 39 for camping and gathering,” the Village of North Portal posted on Facebook

“Travelers can expect to be asked the purpose of their trip to North Portal during the duration of the event.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said its objective is to work to restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible. Operations details are not being released by the RCMP.

Demonstrators who do not have access to staging on private land will be turned away.

Mounties said they are working with any involved parties to minimize the impact on the public and ensure everyone involved is aware of the current legal boundaries of a peaceful and lawful protest.

The Village of North Portal said the RCMP will be on-site around the clock during the duration of the event.

Village officials also cautioned public services will not be available to protesters.

“The village will not be providing any public services to the event, such as water, lagoon use, garbage removal, public building rental or other regular village services,” they said.

“These utilities and services will be the responsibility of the event organizers.”

1:16 Kenney, Moe join forces with U.S. governors calling for end to border vaccine mandate Kenney, Moe join forces with U.S. governors calling for end to border vaccine mandate