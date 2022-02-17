Ukrainian bobsledder tests positive for banned substance at Beijing Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for a prohibited substance during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday.

Hunko, who finished 20th in the women’s monobob, is the second athlete to test positive during the Games.

The ITA said she tested positive on Feb. 14 in Yanqing where the competition took place and she has been suspended provisionally.

“The athlete also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample,” the ITA, in charge of doping tests during the Olympics, said.

Her team could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Iranian alpine skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki is the only other confirmed doping case during the Games that end on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Russian figure skater Karina Valieva’s positive test was taken in December but was not confirmed until the Games were already underway.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

1:59 Beijing Olympics: Women’s hockey brings home gold for Canada, Marielle Thompson takes silver in ski cross Beijing Olympics: Women’s hockey brings home gold for Canada, Marielle Thompson takes silver in ski cross