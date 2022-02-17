SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Ukrainian bobsledder tests positive for banned substance at Beijing Olympics

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 17, 2022 10:35 pm
Ukraine's bobsleigh pilot Lidiia Hunko at the start of the women's monobob race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, Saturday, Feb.13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). View image in full screen
Ukraine's bobsleigh pilot Lidiia Hunko at the start of the women's monobob race at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Championships in Altenberg, Germany, Saturday, Feb.13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader).

Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for a prohibited substance during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday.

Hunko, who finished 20th in the women’s monobob, is the second athlete to test positive during the Games.

The ITA said she tested positive on Feb. 14 in Yanqing where the competition took place and she has been suspended provisionally.

Read more: Russia’s Kamila Valieva takes to Olympic ice once more amid doping scandal

“The athlete also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample,” the ITA, in charge of doping tests during the Olympics, said.

Her team could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Iranian alpine skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki is the only other confirmed doping case during the Games that end on Sunday.

Russian figure skater Karina Valieva’s positive test was taken in December but was not confirmed until the Games were already underway.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

© 2022 Reuters
