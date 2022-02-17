Jets overcome slow start, hold on to beat Kraken 5-3

The Winnipeg Jets overcame an early two goal deficit to knock off Seattle 5-3 in the Kraken’s first visit to Winnipeg Thursday night.

The Jets got behind the eight-ball early after Logan Stanley was assessed a very questionable boarding penalty just 94 seconds into the game.

Late on the ensuing power play, Vince Dunn blasted a one-timer from the point that eluded a screened Eric Comrie for his 7th tally of the season.

The Jets got their own chance a few minutes later with the man-advantage but could not take advantage.

The visitors kept their strong start going when at the 12:15 mark Marcus Johansson was allowed to loop around the Jets’ zone with no defensive resistance, finding himself right in close on Comrie whom he beat with a slick wrister to make it 2-0.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg’s struggles continued when Pierre-Luc Dubois took a high-sticking penalty with 35 seconds left in the period.

But a nice bank pass off the boards from Dylan DeMelo sprung Adam Lowry and Dominic Toninato on a short-handed 2-on-1. Lowry showed patience before sliding a perfect pass to Toninato, who buried it past Philipp Grubauer with just 13 seconds to go in the first.

The Jets would kill off the penalty to start the second and just moments after Dubois got out of the box, he tied the game.

An ill-advised Kraken drop pass landed on the stick of Blake Wheeler, who sauced a pass to Dubois cutting toward the corner. He then ripped a wrist shot past Grubauer that probably should have been stopped.

Each side had a number of decent chances during a wide-open second period before the Jets grabbed hold of the lead for the first time.

Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak turned the puck over while trying to skate out of his own zone. The puck slid off his stick right to Paul Stastny, who found a wide open Wheeler in the slot. The Jets’ captain made no mistake at the 11:54 mark to give Winnipeg a 3-2 advantage.

With this being just the second ever meeting between the two franchises, there was no bad blood coming in but that changed when Yanni Gourde drove Scheifele into the boards from behind, setting off a big scrum. Many gloves hit the ice but no punches were thrown, and in the end Winnipeg wound up with a power play but could not score.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg held onto the lead for a while but not building on it proved costly when the Kraken drew level just over seven minutes into the third. Johansson picked up a loose puck and fired it towards Jordan Eberle who was parked on the doorstep. Eberle redirected the pass into the back of the net to make it a 3-3 game.

It stayed that way until the 13:50 mark when the Jets would regain the lead thanks to Josh Morrissey. After Kristian Reichel found Kyle Connor in the slot, the team’s leading goal scorer fed a knuckling puck to Morrissey for a one-timer. The blueliner wired it top-shelf to put Winnipeg ahead 4-3.

The Kraken tried for one last push and pulled Grubauer for an extra attacker but with just 0.4 seconds to go, Connor found the empty net for his 28th of the season, putting the finishing touches on a second straight Jets win.

Comrie made 20 saves to improve to 5-2-1 in limited action this season. The win also improves Winnipeg’s record to 4-1-1 since the All Star break.

They’ll try to keep the good vibes going when Edmonton visits Saturday afternoon.