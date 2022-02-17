Number of Alberta hospital patients with COVID-19 drops slightly as province reports 18 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The number of patients in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 declined slightly on Thursday, along with the number of people with the disease in intensive care units.

On its website, Alberta Health reported Thursday afternoon that there were 1,491 people in hospital that have COVID-19, down from 1,500 a day earlier.

The total number of patients with COVID-19 in ICUs was at 116 on Thursday, down from 121 on Wednesday.

Alberta Health also reported Thursday that the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta has now reached 3,822 — 18 more than the total being reported a day earlier.

The province reported 813 more COVID-19 cases had been identified via PCR tests over the past 24 hours.

Despite the new cases, Alberta’s total number of active COVID-19 cases continued to decline Thursday, down to 16,551 cases from 17,674 on Wednesday.

Public health officials have noted that because of limitations on eligibility for PCR testing in Alberta, the true number of both new and active cases is likely far higher than what is being reported.

According to the provincial government’s website, the province’s positivity rate is 23.39 per cent.