COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 2,522 cases last week, 410 in hospital Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan government officials have released the weekly COVID-19 data for the timeframe of Feb. 6 through Feb. 12, showing 2,522 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths.

The government ceased daily reporting earlier this month.

Of the new deaths, 69 per cent were among those aged 80 and older.

A total of 12,079 PCR tests were performed, which amounts to 10 tests per 1,000 population.

The seven-day daily average of cases was just over 360.

Saskatoon reported the most new cases with 603, followed by Regina with 501.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the report, as of Wednesday 410 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 33 in the ICU.

Of the 410 hospitalizations, 221 are considered incidental infections.

As of Feb. 12, 79.9 per cent of residents aged five and older had completed a COVID-19 vaccination series, and 85.4 per cent had at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Among residents aged 18 and older, 50.4 per cent have received at least one booster vaccine.

On the Public Health Agency of Canada’s epidemiology update, Saskatchewan is currently marked as “N/A” for COVID-19 daily cases, deaths, and tests performed.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked on Wednesday if the provincial government would bring back daily reporting, Premier Scott Moe said the short answer was no.

“We’ve shifted to a weekly data communication system. I’m sure there’s some data that is being communicated within the Saskatchewan Health Authority that’s relevant to what they would have done even pre-pandemic,” Moe said.