Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to fall

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 2:20 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.

Five more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, public health officials say, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,647.

Hospitalizations, however, continue to fall.

Read more: Manitoba COVID-19 hospital numbers hold steady, but six new deaths reported

The latest numbers from the province show there are currently 607 Manitobans in hospital with COVID-19, while intensive care cases remain steady at 38 for the third day in a row.

On the vaccine front, the latest data shows that just over 86 per cent of the eligible Manitoban population has had at least one dose while 43 per cent have had three.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Bowman would support city mask mandate' Bowman would support city mask mandate
Bowman would support city mask mandate
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagVaccines tagProvince of Manitoba tagManitoba Vaccine tagMantoba COVID numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers