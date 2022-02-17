Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to fall

Send this page to someone via email

Five more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, public health officials say, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,647.

Hospitalizations, however, continue to fall.

The latest numbers from the province show there are currently 607 Manitobans in hospital with COVID-19, while intensive care cases remain steady at 38 for the third day in a row.

On the vaccine front, the latest data shows that just over 86 per cent of the eligible Manitoban population has had at least one dose while 43 per cent have had three.

