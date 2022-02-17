Menu

Canada

Massive donation means free admission when Glenbow Museum reopens in 2024

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 1:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary’s Glenbow Museum closes doors for 3 years, starts engagement with Indigenous community' Calgary’s Glenbow Museum closes doors for 3 years, starts engagement with Indigenous community
WATCH (Aug. 29, 2021): The Glenbow Museum in Calgary will be closed after Aug. 30 for three years to make way for extensive renovations. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports – Aug 29, 2021

When the Glenbow Museum re-opens in two years, you’ll be able to visit it for free.

The Shaw Family Foundation announced a $25-million endowment fund Thursday that will mean free admission to the transformed museum forever – the first major museum in Canada to do so.

The foundation also announced a further $10 million to establish the JR Institute for Canadian Art.

The daughter of founder JR Shaw, Julie, made the announcement.

She said this is a tribute to her father’s vision to provide easy access to arts and culture to everyone, adding this is a perfect way to honour him.

The Glenbow will also undergo a name change to the JR Shaw Centre for Arts and Culture.

The downtown museum is undergoing a $120-million transformation and is expected to re-open in 2024, but there will be exhibits and programs at a temporary pop-up location opening this month.

Click to play video: 'Glenbow Museum prepares to open pop-up exhibition' Glenbow Museum prepares to open pop-up exhibition
Glenbow Museum prepares to open pop-up exhibition – Jan 22, 2022
