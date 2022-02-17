Nuisance party bylaw in the works in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

The wheels are in motion to create a “nuisance party” bylaw in Hamilton.

Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson is responsible for the initiative, which is largely in response to an infamous and unsanctioned homecoming party near McMaster University last fall.

Wilson said the event drew large crowds throughout two neighbourhoods resulting in injuries and damage to property, including an overturned vehicle.

Her motion, approved by Hamilton’s planning committee on Tuesday, asks staff to consult with police and other stakeholders, identify best practices in other municipalities and report back this spring with options for greater and more proactive enforcement.

“This kind of bylaw will not be a silver bullet,” Wilson said. “But I think the pursuit and the study of this will be worth our efforts.”

Story continues below advertisement

“A number of municipalities have enacted nuisance party bylaws to provide people and bylaw enforcement will the ability under one single bylaw to address the negative impacts on neighbourhoods,” Wilson said.

Hamilton Police laid charges against several people in the days that followed the unsanctioned McMaster University homecoming party, which attracted upwards of 5,000 people at its peak on Oct. 2.

Investigators charged two people for liquor licence violations, and five others were charged for breach of the peace or causing a disturbance.