COVID-19: MLHU reports no deaths for 2nd day in a row, LHSC has 63 COVID inpatients

For the second consecutive day, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported no new deaths on Thursday. The health unit reported 91 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, though that figure is an underestimate due to widespread transmission and restrictions on testing.



London Health Sciences Centre, meanwhile, is caring for 63 inpatients with COVID-19, 12 of whom are in adult critical care, continuing a downward trend in hospitalizations.



Hospitalizations

As noted, LHSC is caring for 63 COVID-19 inpatients, with 12 inpatients in adult critical care. Last Thursday, there were 91 COVID inpatients with 22 in adult critical care.

Of the 63, there were five or fewer in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in pediatric critical care. A week ago, there were six in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in pediatric critical care.

Of the 63 patients, 31 are being treated for COVID-19 while 32 others in hospital have incidental COVID-19 infections (meaning they were admitted for another reason).

Among staff, there are 136 cases, down from 151 a week ago.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported one case among patients or residents in its care and 57 health-care workers with COVID-19. A week ago it reported five patient or resident cases and 69 cases among health-care workers.

The single case among a patient or resident was reported at Parkwood Institute Main Building.

Cases and testing

As mentioned, no new deaths were reported by the MLHU on Thursday. So far in February, 35 deaths have been reported.

The health unit also reported 91 cases on Thursday. Last Thursday, the MLHU reported seven deaths and 115 cases.



Note that due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are not considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate. The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

In total, there have been 31,098 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 1,210 currently active cases (a decrease of 19), 29,553 resolved cases (an increase of 106) and 335 deaths (unchanged).

The test positivity rate for the week of Feb. 6 was 16.6 per cent, down from 17.8 per cent the week of Jan. 30.



Outbreaks

LHSC is updating its outbreak information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, except in the cases where an outbreak is resolved or declared.

LHSC is reporting the following outbreaks:

University Hospital U4 North East and East Corridors, General Medicine, declared Jan. 25, 16 patient cases and 13 staff cases A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11, involving 40 patient cases and 13 staff cases



The MLHU has declared an outbreak at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital in 1S as of Feb. 2.

Additionally, the MLHU is reporting the following institutional outbreaks:

Babcock Community Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 31

Extendicare, first and second floors, declared Dec. 24

Henley Place LTC Residence, Harris, declared Dec. 29

Maple View Terrace, third floor, declared Feb. 12

Meadow Park Care Centre, Blue Unit, declared Jan. 1

Oneida Long Term Care Home, facility-wide, declared Jan. 28

Waverley Mansion, facility-wide, declared Feb. 3

Westmount Gardens, Lily Unit, declared Feb. 15

Vaccinations

As of the end of day Feb. 12, 90.4 per cent of residents aged five and older had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, up from 90.2 per cent the week prior. Two-dose coverage for that cohort sits at 86.5 per cent, up a full percentage point from 85.9 per cent.

The percentage of people aged five and older who have received third doses is 48.5 per cent, up from 47.7 per cent the week before. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose, though eligibility is expanding to those 12 to 17 beginning Friday.

First-dose coverage for those aged five to 11 is 59.0 per cent, up from 58.3 per cent.

Data showing the distribution of cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions since Dec. 23, 2021, by age, based on vaccine status from no doses to three doses can be found on the “vaccination status” tab of the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Further information on vaccination in the MLHU’s region, as well as other COVID-19-related information, can be found on the health unit’s website.

Ontario

The province reported 1,342 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 356 in ICUs, compared to 1,897 and 445, respectively, a week ago.

Of the 1,342 individuals in hospital with COVID, 52 per cent were admitted because of the virus while 48 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive. In the ICUs, 80 per cent were admitted because of COVID.

Ontario also reported 2,327 lab-confirmed cases (an underestimate due to widespread transmission and testing restrictions) as well as 37 more virus-related deaths. The total number of deaths since the pandemic began is 12,204.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health’s COVID-19 cases dashboard is updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, barring holidays.

SWPH reported one death on Wednesday involving a man in his 50s from Oxford County. The health unit also noted that it has made changes to its dashboard “to align with recent changes from the province.”

SWPH said, previously, anyone who was COVID-19 positive at their death was listed as a COVID-19 fatality but now only deaths where COVID-19 was the underlying or contributing cause of death are counted. As a result, three deaths were removed from SWPH’s total count.

On Wednesday, SWPH reported 19 hospitalizations with six inpatients in the ICU, compared with 20 hospitalizations and five inpatients in the ICU a week ago.

The test positivity rate for the week of Feb. 6 was 13.5 per cent, down from 14.9 per cent the week prior.

As for cases, SWPH reported:

10,913 cases (an increase of 53 from Monday with two removed due to data cleanup)

343 active cases (a decrease of 140 from Monday)

10,425 resolved cases (an increase of 104 from Monday; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

145 total deaths to date (a decrease of three and increase of one from Monday, as explained above)

There are active outbreaks at the following long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals:

Chartwell Aylmer, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving seven resident cases and 19 staff cases.

Metcalfe Gardens Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 13 and involving 28 resident cases, nine staff cases and one death.

Maple Manor Nursing Home, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving 49 resident cases and 18 staff cases.

Elgin Manor, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 20 and involving 28 resident cases, 20 staff cases and two deaths.

Bethany Care Home, Norwich, declared Feb. 9 and involving three resident cases and one staff case.

Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, declared Jan. 27, involving four resident cases and five staff cases.

As of Feb. 14, 80.2 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 83.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

All COVID-19 vaccination clinics in St. Thomas, Woodstock and Tillsonburg are currently accepting walk-ins and third dose eligibility expands to those aged 12 to 17 beginning Friday.

Huron and Perth

On Thursday, Huron Perth Public Health reported two patients were in hospital with COVID-19 and only one case was considered active.

For the week of Feb. 6, the test positivity rate was 11.0 per cent, down from 11.3 per cent the week prior.

In total, HPPH reported 5,431 total cases (an increase of 15 from Wednesday) and 92 deaths to date (unchanged).

HPPH reported 643 total cases among health-care workers since March 2020, an increase of 13 from Wednesday.

There are three active outbreaks reported by HPPH:

Queensway Nursing Home, Bluewater, declared Jan. 27 and involving 35 resident cases and 19 staff cases.

South Huron Hospital in South Huron, declared Jan. 27, involving 16 patients and 13 staff members.

An outbreak at an unidentified congregate living facility.

As of Feb. 14, 84.1 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 80.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third-dose coverage stands at 51.1 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 18 are not yet eligible for a third dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 12 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, compared with 16 a week ago. Of those 12, one was in the ICU, compared with two a week ago.

Lambton Public Health is reporting the average ICU occupancy was 67 per cent for the week of Feb. 6, down from 81 the week of Jan. 30.

The test positivity rate for the week of Feb. 6 was 22.9 per cent, down from 25.7 per cent the week of Jan. 30.



On Thursday, Lambton Public Health reported:

9,560 total cases (an increase of 61 from Wednesday)

163 active cases (an increase of 21)

9,275 resolved cases (an increase of 39)

122 deaths to date (an increase of one)

No further details were provided about the death reported Thursday.



LPH is reporting four active outbreaks:

North Lambton Lodge long-term care home in Forest, declared Feb. 7 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff cases.

Huron House Boys Home Congregate Living in Brights Grove, declared Feb. 5 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff members.

Fiddick’s Nursing Home long-term care home in Petrolia, declared Feb. 3 and involving 23 residents and five staff members.

Unidentified workplace, declared Jan. 26 and involving 15 cases (making it the largest workplace outbreak reported by LPH throughout the pandemic).

Among area residents aged five and older, 83 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, 79 per cent have had two doses and 48 per cent have had a third dose. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

