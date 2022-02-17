SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region’s largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic to begin winding down operations

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 11:53 am
The Cambridge Pinebush clinic provided more than 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. View image in full screen
The Cambridge Pinebush clinic provided more than 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. Waterloo Public Health

Waterloo Region’s largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be closing its doors in the coming months.

The region announced on Thursday that stewardship of the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic will be passed from Kitchener’s Grand River Hospitals to Waterloo Public Health on April 1.

Read more: 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region, death roll reaches 387

It says that as demand for COVID-19 vaccinations from area residents continues to dissipate, the clinic will wind down operations over the next six weeks.

“The staff and volunteers at the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic have shown incredible dedication and commitment to the health and safety of our community,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

Trending Stories

“With the support of staff from St. Mary’s General Hospital and Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Grand River Hospital staff and volunteers have demonstrated what we can all accomplish when we work together for the residents of our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The clinic first opened on March 22, 2021 and it will remain a vaccination site after April 1 in case it is needed going forward.

Read more: Here are Ontario’s loosened restrictions, capacity limits as of Feb. 17

“With more than 320,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provided, Pinebush is a shining example of the ways that health care organizations continue to partner across the health system, to coordinate care and benefit the health of our community, every day,” Grand River Hospital CEO Ron Gagnon stated.

At the end of the month, Vickie Murray, who has been leading the vaccination rollout in the region, will hand the reigns over to David Aoki, who will oversee the wind-down phase.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagcovid vaccinations tagWaterloo COVID vaccinations tagCambridge Pinebush Vaccination clinic tagCambridge Pinebush closing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers