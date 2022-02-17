Waterloo Region’s largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic to begin winding down operations

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be closing its doors in the coming months.

The region announced on Thursday that stewardship of the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic will be passed from Kitchener’s Grand River Hospitals to Waterloo Public Health on April 1.

It says that as demand for COVID-19 vaccinations from area residents continues to dissipate, the clinic will wind down operations over the next six weeks.

“The staff and volunteers at the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic have shown incredible dedication and commitment to the health and safety of our community,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“With the support of staff from St. Mary’s General Hospital and Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Grand River Hospital staff and volunteers have demonstrated what we can all accomplish when we work together for the residents of our community.”

The clinic first opened on March 22, 2021 and it will remain a vaccination site after April 1 in case it is needed going forward.

“With more than 320,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provided, Pinebush is a shining example of the ways that health care organizations continue to partner across the health system, to coordinate care and benefit the health of our community, every day,” Grand River Hospital CEO Ron Gagnon stated.

At the end of the month, Vickie Murray, who has been leading the vaccination rollout in the region, will hand the reigns over to David Aoki, who will oversee the wind-down phase.