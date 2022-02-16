COVID-19: 11 more deaths in B.C., falling hospitalizations as event restrictions set to expire

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia hospitals continued to fall on Wednesday, as the province confirmed another 11 deaths linked to the virus.

Health officials said there were 762 positive cases in hospital, an overnight decrease of 25, including 121 cases in critical or intensive care.

Cases in hospital have been declining since hitting a peak of 1,048 on Jan. 31.

Officials also confirmed another 762 cases of COVID-19, however restrictions on testing mean the number no longer accurately tracks the spread of the virus.

As of Wednesday, 87.5 per cent of B.C.’s population (90.4 per cent of those eligible) had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 82.6 per cent of B.C.’s population (85.4 per cent of those eligible) had received two doses, and 46.8 per cent of B.C.’s population (55.7 per cent of those eligible) had received three doses.

Fully vaccinated people accounted for 77.2 per cent of cases over the past week and 67.9 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control continues to show unvaccinated people at a significantly higher risk of serious outcomes.

Between Jan. 15 and Feb. 11, per 100,000 population, there were 191.2 unvaccinated cases in hospital, 42.1 unvaccinated cases in intensive care, and 20.7 deaths among unvaccinated people, compared to 68.6 vaccinated cases in hospital, 12.8 vaccinated cases in ICU and 6.9 deaths among unvaccinated people.

The update came as B.C. prepares to remove restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Effective at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, bars and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen at 100 per cent capacity, dancing will be permitted and mingling can resume at restaurants.

However, the province’s vaccine passport will remain in effect, and masks will continue to be required at organized events and gatherings.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 342,294 total cases, while 2,777 people have died.