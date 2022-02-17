Calgary Humane Society hoping to find hoppily ever after for rabbit surplus

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet bunny to your household, now’s the time to hop to it.

The Calgary Humane Society has reached its rabbit capacity and is holding an adoption event at the shelter until the end of February.

“Our goal is to rehome as many bunnies as we can to free up shelter space and the pressure put on our staff and the animals. The shelter can be a stressful place for our furry friends so getting them adopted as soon as possible is always our priority,” said Anna-Lee Rieb, manager of community support and engagement.

“We are hoping anyone interested in adopting one of our bunnies will make an adoption appointment before the end of the month and help to provide a safe home for our animals.”

The shelter said adoption counsellors will be available to teach new owners about proper rabbit husbandry and care and each adoption will include a rabbit starter kit including litterbox, hay, rabbit pellets and enrichment toys, while quantities last.

The bunnies come fixed and de-wormed.

Adopters will choose their adoption fee, starting at $20.