Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley split after nearly 2 years together

After a one-year engagement, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are calling it quits.

The couple ended their relationship after months of rumours and speculation regarding its status.

A source told People the breakup was “amicable.”

“They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, began dating in July 2020, after the NFL superstar split from his partner of two years, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

After a year of dating, Rodgers and Woodley announced their engagement in February 2021 — a reveal they made after being engaged for months, the pair said.

The relationship was serious enough that Rodgers admitted he had thoughts about fatherhood in an Instagram Live in March. He said his “next great challenge will be being a father.”

The couple were spotted showing PDA frequently with cute dates to Walt Disney World.

The two spent some time apart in late 2021 on account of their respective work schedules.

At the time, People reported they were “still together” but in “a different, non-traditional relationship.”

“It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense,” the source said, as they were “very private about things.”

The two also appeared to have political disagreements, which they decided not to discuss, the magazine reported in January.

ET has reached out to the stars for comment.

