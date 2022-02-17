Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley split after nearly 2 years together

By Anita Tai ETCanada.com
Posted February 17, 2022 8:32 am
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers View image in full screen
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Ik Aldama/DPA via ZUMA Press/CP Images, AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill/CP Images

After a one-year engagement, Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are calling it quits.

The couple ended their relationship after months of rumours and speculation regarding its status.

A source told People the breakup was “amicable.”

“They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

READ MORE: Shailene Woodley denies she posted ‘cryptic’ message about fiancé Aaron Rodgers' vaccination controversy

Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, began dating in July 2020, after the NFL superstar split from his partner of two years, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Story continues below advertisement

After a year of dating, Rodgers and Woodley announced their engagement in February 2021 — a reveal they made after being engaged for months, the pair said.

The relationship was serious enough that Rodgers admitted he had thoughts about fatherhood in an Instagram Live in March. He said his “next great challenge will be being a father.”

The couple were spotted showing PDA frequently with cute dates to Walt Disney World.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Report: Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund split

The two spent some time apart in late 2021 on account of their respective work schedules.

At the time, People reported they were “still together” but in “a different, non-traditional relationship.”

“It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense,” the source said, as they were “very private about things.”

The two also appeared to have political disagreements, which they decided not to discuss, the magazine reported in January.

ET has reached out to the stars for comment.

GALLERY: Couples who split in 2022

© 2022 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shailene Woodley tagAaron Rodgers tagaaron rodgers breakup tagaaron rodgers shailene woodley tagaaron rodgers split tagshailene woodley aaron rodgers tagshailene woodley breakup tagshailene woodley split tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers