Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Live Updates

Live coverage: MPs debate Emergencies Act as fences go up around Parliament Hill

By Ahmar Khan Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 10:12 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act.

Canadian politicians are debating the invoking of the Emergencies Act by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to crackdown on the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”

The debate will be kicked off by Trudeau and MPs will eventually vote on the motion — though not necessarily on Thursday. If a vote on the motion fails, the state of emergency will be revoked.

Read more: Convoy protests a ‘threat to our democracy,’ Trudeau tells premiers in letter

Global News will have live coverage of the enforcement as it happens in the blog below.

Trending Stories

Convoy protestors on Parliament Hill have been protesting vaccine mandates for three weeks and have created an encampment filled with trucks, RVs and other vehicles. Ottawa Police Services warned protestors Wednesday morning they could be arrested if they stayed on Parliament Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

In a letter to the country’s premiers, Trudeau called the demonstrators a “threat” to Canadian democracy in his justification to invoke the Emergencies Act.

“We are seeing activity that is a threat to our democracy and that is undermining the public’s trust in our institutions,” Trudeau wrote.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Freedom Convoy tagCanada News tagFreedom Convoy Ottawa tagtruckers protests tagFreedom Convoy live tagtrucker convoy live tagMPs debate freedom convoy tagottawa police freedom convoy tagtruckers protest news tagtruckers protests live tagtruckers protests ottawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers