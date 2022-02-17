Live coverage: MPs debate Emergencies Act as fences go up around Parliament Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian politicians are debating the invoking of the Emergencies Act by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to crackdown on the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”

The debate will be kicked off by Trudeau and MPs will eventually vote on the motion — though not necessarily on Thursday. If a vote on the motion fails, the state of emergency will be revoked.

Convoy protestors on Parliament Hill have been protesting vaccine mandates for three weeks and have created an encampment filled with trucks, RVs and other vehicles. Ottawa Police Services warned protestors Wednesday morning they could be arrested if they stayed on Parliament Hill.

In a letter to the country’s premiers, Trudeau called the demonstrators a “threat” to Canadian democracy in his justification to invoke the Emergencies Act.

“We are seeing activity that is a threat to our democracy and that is undermining the public’s trust in our institutions,” Trudeau wrote.