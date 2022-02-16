Convoy protests a ‘threat to our democracy’ Trudeau tells premiers in letter

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the ongoing convoy protests a “threat” to Canadian democracy in a letter justifying emergency powers to the country’s premiers.

The letter, released by the federal government late Wednesday night, said fatigue and frustration with COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates are “no longer the motivation of many of the (protest) participants and organizers.”

“We are seeing activity that is a threat to our democracy and that is undermining the public’s trust in our institutions,” Trudeau wrote.

“The Government of Canada believes firmly in the right to peaceful protest. But as we discussed, the activities taking place across the country have gone well beyond peaceful protest.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau declared a public order emergency on Monday, giving federal authorities exceptional powers aimed at bringing the convoy protests to an end after almost three weeks of unrest. It is the first time since the 1970 invocation of the War Measures Act – the predecessor to the modern Emergencies Act – that the federal government has granted itself emergency powers.

The most visible and entrenched protest remains the encampment of heavy trucks, passenger vehicles and protesters in the nation’s capital. Despite stern warning from Ottawa police Wednesday morning, many of those protesters remained defiant.

2:02 More details on Emergencies Act rules and powers More details on Emergencies Act rules and powers

But multiple other blockades, including at international border crossings – in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario – have been inspired by the convoy protests in Ottawa. Most of those disruptions, including a major trade blockage at Windsor’s Ambassador Bridge, were either broken up or in the process of being broken up before Ottawa invoked emergency powers.

Story continues below advertisement

Three premiers – Alberta’s Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe, and Quebec’s Francois Legault – have publicly disagreed with the federal government’s resorting to the Emergency Act. Ontario’s Doug Ford – who has seen the most disruptive protests in his province – supports the measure.

In his letter to premiers, Trudeau stressed that the Emergency Act powers were meant to be geographically and time limited.

“This is not about displacing provincial or territorial jurisdiction, or superseding measures you have in place. This is about supplementing measures in your jurisdiction with additional legal authorities to give local law enforcement the maximum leverage to be able to uphold the rule of law and deal with the situation we are facing,” Trudeau wrote.

“We are not proposing to have the RCMP or any other authority supplant local law enforcement; rather, we wish to expand the range of tools available to law enforcement at all levels.”