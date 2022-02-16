Menu

Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent York Region, Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 8:14 pm
In a press release Wednesday, Toronto police said 25-year-old Mohammad Hassani is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.
In a press release Wednesday, Toronto police said 25-year-old Mohammad Hassani is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release. Toronto Police / Provided

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

In a press release Wednesday, Toronto police said 25-year-old Mohammad Hassani is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

Officers said Hassani is five-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 141 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Officers said Hassani is currently serving a four year and five month sentence for two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Police said he is known to frequent the Bradford, York and Durham regions as well as Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the province’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad at 416-808-5900, or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or 911, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

