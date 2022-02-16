COVID-19: Nova Scotia reporting 3 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting four new hospital admissions due to COVID-19, nine discharges, along with three deaths that occurred last week.

The deaths involve a woman in her 50s in Eastern Zone, a woman in her 60s in Western Zone and a man in his 70s in Eastern Zone.

In an update on Wednesday, the province said the deaths happened between Feb. 6 and 12, pointing out that the data on deaths is entered into the system “only after the death is identified to be COVID-related, which can take days or weeks to investigate and report.”

“This is why these three deaths were not reported previously. Data on deaths is reflective of virus activity in the past, at the point of infection, and not the situation today, at the point of reporting,” the news release read.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 66 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID-19 complications and are receiving care in a designated unit. Nine of them are in ICU.

The age range of those in hospital is 0 to 93-years-old and the median age is 62. Meanwhile, the median length of stay in hospital is now 6.2 days.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

19 (28.8 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

24 (36.4 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (1.5 per cent) is partially vaccinated

22 (33.3 per cent) are unvaccinated

There are an additional 295 people in hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 131 tested positive when they arrived at hospital but were admitted for another reason or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care. As well, 164 contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The province noted 91.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose of a vaccine, and 85.8 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 60.3 per cent of people 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 1.8 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

Another 223 lab-confirmed cases are being reported, after Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,734 tests on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 62 cases in Central Zone, 70 cases in Eastern Zone, 36 cases in Northern Zone and 55 cases in Western Zone.

This brings the estimated active case count in Nova Scotia to 2,572.

1:57 How to strengthen mental fitness during pandemic How to strengthen mental fitness during pandemic

Hospital outbreaks

Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting new outbreaks in a ward at Dartmouth General Hospital and Digby General Hospital. Fewer than five patients at each facility have tested positive.

As for ongoing outbreaks:

two additional patients in a ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a separate ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst; a total of 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive