Ottawa city council ousts Diane Deans as police board chair

The Ottawa city council has voted to oust Councillor Diane Deans as chair of the local police services board amid the so-called “freedom convoy” protests that have taken over much of downtown Ottawa for weeks.

The move on Wednesday comes after a report that Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson was seeking to replace Deans as the chair of the police services board at a special city council meeting to address the ongoing blockade of the city’s downtown core, according to Deans’ office.

Jessica Bradley, a spokesperson for Deans, a city councillor planning to run for mayor later this year, confirmed a CBC News report that she was called into Watson’s office Wednesday and was asked to resign from her leadership role at the police services board, but she refused.

Councillors who voted to remove her said they were concerned after learning the board agreed to hire a new interim chief to bolster the senior command at the Ottawa Police Service without a consultation process.

They also suggested the board was not effective in its oversight of the Ottawa police, who have faced heavy criticism for its inaction in the ongoing demonstrations in the city.

Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney claimed in a tweet Wednesday that Watson is seeking to have himself installed as chair of the board at council.

Global News reached out to Watson’s office for comment on the allegations and had not received a response at the time of publication.

The move comes after Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned from his post on Tuesday.

Wednesday marked 20 days since the so-called “Freedom Convoy” began its encampment in downtown Ottawa.

Watson previously set up a “backchannel deal” with organizers of the convoy to relocate trucks from residential streets and park them on Wellington Street near Parliament, where many people also live.

Meanwhile, Vice-chair Sandy Smallwood and Councillor Rawlson King resigned their seats on the board Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press