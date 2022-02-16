Meadow Lake RCMP seek 2 suspects after 3 violent incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in custody and Saskatchewan RCMP say they are searching for two more suspects after two women had fingers cut off and a man was allegedly kidnapped.

Police believe the three separate violent incidents on Feb. 11 in Meadow Lake and on the Flying Dust First Nation involved local gangs and are related.

“This was a rapidly developing incident,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan How, Meadow Lake RCMP detachment commander.

“We had multiple crime scenes, two seriously injured victims and five suspects.”

The first incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday at a home on 6th Avenue East.

An unknown man was banging on the door and yelling that he was going to be shot, according to Meadow Lake RCMP.

While he was banging on the door, a vehicle pulled up and a man forced the first man into the vehicle. Police said the vehicle then left in an unknown direction.

Around 10 minutes later, police were called to a home on 2nd Street East where a woman was seeking help. She had serious injuries, including three fingers having been cut off one hand, police said.

Five minutes later, Meadow Lake RCMP were called to a home on the Flying Dust First Nation for a second injured woman. Two fingers had been cut off one of her hands, police reported.

Both women were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries. There is no word on their condition.

The vehicle from the first incident was located on the First Nation during the investigation and two people were arrested.

“The assistance of the Flying Dust First Nation Security Team was critical to identifying the suspect vehicle and the initial arrests,” said How.

“Additionally, the Protection and Response Team provided valuable assistance in securing the crime scenes.”

Police have not provided details on the third arrest or the condition of the man allegedly kidnapped.

Jerrico Lasas, 30, and Kayla Lasas, 26, both from Waterhen First Nation, and Ronald Campbell, 27, from Buffalo Narrows, are facing a number of charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault and uttering threats.

They have all made their first court appearance.

Warrants were issued on the same charges for Brian Maurice, 28, from Flying Dust First Nation and Chantal Roy, 24, from Meadow Lake.

Maurice is described by police as being five feet eight inches tall, 141 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he may be on the Flying Dust First Nation. A picture of Maurice was not available.

Roy is described by police as being five feet four inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a butterfly tattoo on her right wrist and a mother holding a child tattoo on her left arm. Police said she may be in Meadow Lake.

Police said Maurice or Roy should not be approached if they are spotted.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

