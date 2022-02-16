2 adults, 1 child taken to hospital after trailer rolls down hill in northeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated the trailer became detached before rolling down the hill. That is incorrect and the story has been updated. We regret the error.

Three people have been taken to hospital after a flatbed trailer rolled down a hill in northeast Calgary Wednesday morning.

According to EMS, the trailer was attached to a commercial vehicle uphill from the accident scene in the 500 block of 4 Avenue NE. A man and woman in their 20s and a two-year-old child were hit.

EMS said the woman has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, while the man and child were said to be in serious, non-life-threatening condition when taken to hospital.

EMS said any further information will need to come from police.

This story will be updated if further details are received.

