Canada

Search continues in ocean off N.L. for 11 missing members of Spanish fishing crew

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2022 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'Several dead, more missing after Spanish fishing boat sinks off Newfoundland and Labrador' Several dead, more missing after Spanish fishing boat sinks off Newfoundland and Labrador
A frantic search is underway off of Newfoundland and Labrador, after a Spanish fishing vessel sank off the coast, killing several people and leaving many others still missing. Ross Lord reports on the situation and what's hampering search efforts.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing today for the remaining 11 members of a Spanish fishing boat that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean Tuesday morning.

Of the 24 crew members on the Villa de Pitanxo, three have been rescued and the bodies of 10 others have been found in the debris site about 460 kilometres east of St. John’s.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax says search operations have been hindered by difficult weather conditions.

Owens said today in an interview that search and rescue teams are operating in the air and at sea and they are contending with 10-metre-high seas and high winds.

He says there has been no discussion yet about scaling down search efforts, despite the weather.

Spanish authorities have said the 50-metre vessel sank at about 1 a.m. eastern time Tuesday morning.

Trending Stories

The crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana, according to Spain’s maritime rescue service.

The ship operated out of Spain’s northwestern Galicia region, where authorities declared three days of mourning. Spain’s parliament held a minute of silence at the opening of today’s session for the dead crew.

Both Planas and local fishing officials described the sunken boat as “modern” and prepared to withstand the typically harsh weather of the area. Edelmiro Ulloa, speaking for the owners of fishing boats at the port of Vigo, said extreme weather conditions must have caused the tragedy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
