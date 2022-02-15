Menu

Canada

Four dead, search continues for 15 missing from Spanish fishing boat off Newfoundland

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2022 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 15' Global News Morning Halifax: February 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A Canadian rescue ship and aircraft are involved in the search for a Spanish fishing vessel that sank off Newfoundland with the loss of at least four crew members, while another 15 are missing according to Spanish authorities.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, a spokesman for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, says a distress signal was received just after midnight from a vessel located more than 460 kilometres east of St. John’s, N.L.

Owens confirms three survivors and four bodies were found in a life raft by another Spanish fishing boat that was in the area.

He says a Cormorant helicopter, a C130 Hercules aircraft and the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cygnus are searching, along with multiple boats that are in the vicinity, although visibility is reduced and there are four-metre seas.

Read more: Crews search for 39 missing after suspected human smuggling boat capsizes off Florida

Authorities in Spain have confirmed the vessel Villa de Pitanxo sank around 1 a.m. E.T. in rough seas.

Spanish authorities said the vessel operates out of Spain’s northwestern Galicia region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

— With files from The Associated Press.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
