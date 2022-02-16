Quebec adds 24 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop below 2,000

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec registered 24 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as the province began phasing out its vaccine passport system Wednesday.

The daily tally showed pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 1,995, a drop of 57 compared with the previous day. This includes 129 patients in intensive care units, a decrease of three.

Officials say 130 people were admitted to hospitals in the past 24-hour period, while 187 were discharged.

The province reported 2,328 new novel coronavirus cases, but the number isn’t representative of the situation since only high-risk groups can access government-run screening clinics.

On that note, 23,053 tests were administered Monday.

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests online, with more than 712 tests added in a day — including 518 positive results. So far, more than 84,826 results have been registered and more than 65,000 of them were positive.

The vaccination campaign has given more than 18.2 million shots in the province to date, including 20,593 administered in the last day.

Quebec has logged 904,574 cases over the course of the health crisis. The pandemic has killed 13,790 people to date.

The number of virus-related recoveries topped 864,000 in the latest update.

The plan to gradually lift the province’s vaccine passport system also began Wednesday. Proof of vaccination is no longer required for for big-box stores as well as the government-run liquor and cannabis stores.

The vaccine passport is expected to be fully eliminated by March 14.