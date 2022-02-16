Air quality advisory for Kelowna remains in place following fire

An air quality advisory remains in place for Kelowna as particles cast into the air during a Tuesday morning fire are expected to linger there until weather conditions change.

“A large structural fire overnight and an atmospheric inversion this morning have created conditions in which emitted smoke and particulates have been trapped in the valley, near ground level,” reads the alert from health officials.

Despite the warning, the overall Air Quality Health Index for the Central Okanagan sits at a two, or low risk, which is significantly lower than the seven to 10 range that Okanaganites are familiar with come wildfire season.

“Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults. Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Where appropriate, maintain physical distancing.”

The fire by Blue Heights Commerical complex on Highway 97, near Leathead Road, started shortly before 2 a.m. and tore through a number of businesses.

“First arriving officer (reported) black smoke coming from the roof and soffits of the entire commercial structure. Due to an open truss design with few firestops, the fire progressed rapidly,” said Scott Clarke, platoon captain of the Kelowna Fire Department, in a press release.

“The fire was deemed as an exterior attack due to heavy fire conditions and an unstable structure. The severity was raised to a general alarm which means all available fire personnel are requested to respond, on and off duty.”

Clark said there were several occupants in one of the businesses, but they got out safely.

Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure. Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found online.