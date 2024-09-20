Winnipeg man charged with murder, arson in couple’s death

A Winnipeg man is facing arson and second-degree murder charges in connection with a fire on Atlantic Avenue that killed a married couple Saturday.
Alex Donald Courchene, 28, was arrested Wednesday on Mountain Avenue and taken into custody. Police said the victims, Geda Wodisso, 49, and Zenabu Gula, 38, didn’t know the Courchene prior to the incident.
Two additional victims were treated for smoke inhalation and released.
Courchene faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of arson with disregard for human life.
