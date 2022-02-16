Menu

World

Biden orders Trump White House logs be released for Jan. 6 investigation

By Colleen Long The Associated Press
Posted February 16, 2022 8:24 am
Click to play video: '‘I will stand in this breach’: Biden warns Trump’s threat to democracy continues on U.S. Capitol riot anniversary' ‘I will stand in this breach’: Biden warns Trump’s threat to democracy continues on U.S. Capitol riot anniversary
As the U.S. marks one year since the violent attack at the Capitol, President Joe Biden says he will "allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy," warning former president Donald Trump's lies about the election are endangering the country. Jackson Proskow reports on how some people are reliving the horror of that day, and the concerns Trump could again run for president – Jan 6, 2022

President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege.

The committee has sought a trove of data from the National Archives, including presidential records that Trump had fought to keep private. The records being released to Congress are visitor logs showing appointment information for individuals who were allowed to enter the White House on Jan. 6.

Read more: ‘Swift and severe costs’: Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion

In a letter sent Monday to the National Archives, White House counsel Dana Remus said Biden had considered Trump’s claim that because he was president at the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the records should remain private, but decided that it was “not in the best interest of the United States” to do so.

The committee is focused on Trump’s actions from Jan. 6, when he waited hours to tell his supporters to stop the violence and leave the Capitol. Investigators are also interested in the organization and financing of a Washington rally the morning of the riot, when Trump told supporters to “fight like hell.” Among the unanswered questions is how close organizers of the rally coordinated with White House officials.

Click to play video: 'Trump tells supporters that pardons for Jan. 6 rioters is on table if he’s re-elected' Trump tells supporters that pardons for Jan. 6 rioters is on table if he’s re-elected
Trump tells supporters that pardons for Jan. 6 rioters is on table if he’s re-elected – Jan 31, 2022

A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
