Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘Swift and severe costs’: Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion

By Jim Heintz and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press
Posted February 12, 2022 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. says possible invasion could include ‘rapid assault’ on Kyiv' Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. says possible invasion could include ‘rapid assault’ on Kyiv
WATCH ABOVE: Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. says possible invasion could include ‘rapid assault’ on Kyiv

In a phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, President Joe Biden made clear that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies would respond “decisively and impose swift and severe costs,” the White House said.

According to a readout of the hourlong call, Biden told Putin that an invasion would “produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing.” The U.S. remains committed to diplomacy, but was “equally prepared for other scenarios,” according to the White House.

Read more: Trudeau warns of ‘severe costs’ for Russia as U.S. reports say Ukraine invasion likely

The two presidents spoke the day after Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned that U.S. intelligence shows that a Russian invasion could begin within days and before the Winter Olympics in Beijing end Feb. 20.

Trending Stories

The Biden administration has been warning for weeks that Russia could invade Ukraine soon, but U.S. officials had previously said the Kremlin would likely wait until after the Games ended so as not to antagonize China.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. says Putin could invade during Olympics' Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. says Putin could invade during Olympics
Russia-Ukraine standoff: U.S. says Putin could invade during Olympics

Sullivan told reporters on Friday that U.S. intelligence gleaned show that Russia could take military action the during the Olympics.

Russia has more than 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s borders but denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Vladimir Putin tagBiden tagUkraine Russia tagbiden and putin tagbiden putin call taglatest news on ukraine russia tagukraine army size tagwhen will russia invade ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers