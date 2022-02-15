Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions down while no new deaths reported

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba reported no new deaths Tuesday as COVID-19 numbers continue to drop.

614 people are now in hospital, 19 fewer than Monday, while 38 are in ICU which is down two from Monday.

Tuesday also marked the beginning of a month-long process to eliminate COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

Capacity limits have been lifted for venues including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, indoor and outdoor sporting events and casinos, as well as for gatherings at private residences.

Capacity limits have also been dropped for outdoor public gatherings, but will be limited to 50 people indoors if proof of vaccination is not required. Vaccination and testing requirements at indoor sports for youth ages 12 to 17 has also been dropped.

