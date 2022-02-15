Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions down while no new deaths reported

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 11:11 pm
Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions down while no new deaths reported - image View image in full screen

Manitoba reported no new deaths Tuesday as COVID-19 numbers continue to drop.

614 people are now in hospital, 19 fewer than Monday, while 38 are in ICU which is down two from Monday.

READ MORE: Hospitalizations continue to drop 

Tuesday also marked the beginning of a month-long process to eliminate COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

Trending Stories

Capacity limits have been lifted for venues including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, indoor and outdoor sporting events and casinos, as well as for gatherings at private residences.

Capacity limits have also been dropped for outdoor public gatherings, but will be limited to 50 people indoors if proof of vaccination is not required. Vaccination and testing requirements at indoor sports for youth ages 12 to 17 has also been dropped.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagICU tagDeaths taghospitalizations tagNumbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers