Bombers add new backup quarterback Dakota Prukop

Send this page to someone via email

With last year’s backup quarterback Sean McGuire expected to retire, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers added an experienced QB on Tuesday.

The Bombers signed free agent QB Dakota Prukop to a one-year contract. He was just released by the Elks on Monday.

Prukop is joining his fourth CFL team after he spending last season with the Edmonton Elks. He was primarily used in short yardage situations as the backup to Taylor Cornelius, but did see some time in the pocket, throwing passes in two different games.

READ MORE: ‘I just felt I was unwanted’: Andrew Harris says there was little communication with Bombers

Prukop completed 18 of his 26 passes for 183 yards with one touchdown, and two interceptions in 2021.

He scored a pair of rushing TDs and ran for 134 yards, which included a 44-yard run against the Bombers in Winnipeg’s win over the Elks in September.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old was released by the Calgary Stampeders out of training camp last year. He originally entered the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017. He played three seasons for the Argos, passing for 284 yards with one TD and two interceptions.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign safety Brandon Alexander to a two-year deal

He’ll be tabbed to back up Zach Collaros with third stringer Dru Brown already re-signed for the 2022 campaign.

0:27 Bombers resign Winnipeg-born offensive lineman Gray Bombers resign Winnipeg-born offensive lineman Gray – Jan 17, 2022