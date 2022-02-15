Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bombers add new backup quarterback Dakota Prukop

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 6:43 pm

With last year’s backup quarterback Sean McGuire expected to retire, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers added an experienced QB on Tuesday.

The Bombers signed free agent QB Dakota Prukop to a one-year contract. He was just released by the Elks on Monday.

Prukop is joining his fourth CFL team after he spending last season with the Edmonton Elks. He was primarily used in short yardage situations as the backup to Taylor Cornelius, but did see some time in the pocket, throwing passes in two different games.

READ MORE: ‘I just felt I was unwanted’: Andrew Harris says there was little communication with Bombers

Prukop completed 18 of his 26 passes for 183 yards with one touchdown, and two interceptions in 2021.

Trending Stories

He scored a pair of rushing TDs and ran for 134 yards, which included a 44-yard run against the Bombers in Winnipeg’s win over the Elks in September.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old was released by the Calgary Stampeders out of training camp last year. He originally entered the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017. He played three seasons for the Argos, passing for 284 yards with one TD and two interceptions.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign safety Brandon Alexander to a two-year deal

He’ll be tabbed to back up Zach Collaros with third stringer Dru Brown already re-signed for the 2022 campaign.

Click to play video: 'Bombers resign Winnipeg-born offensive lineman Gray' Bombers resign Winnipeg-born offensive lineman Gray
Bombers resign Winnipeg-born offensive lineman Gray – Jan 17, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagCFL tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagCanadian Football League tagBlue Bombers tagBombers tagCFL Free Agency tag2022 CFL free-agency tagDakota Prukop tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers