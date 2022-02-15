Menu

Crime

A list of some past Canadian school shootings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2022 3:41 pm
An 18-year-old student died after a shooting at a Toronto high school on Monday. Police have charged a 14-year-old with first-degree murder.

Here is a list of some other school shootings in Canada:

  • Ecole Polytechnique, Montreal: On Dec. 6, 1989, 25-year-old Marc Lepine shot more than two dozen people, killing 14 women before killing himself.
  • Dawson College, Laval, Que: On Sept. 13, 2006, 18-year-old Anastasia De Sousa was killed and 20 others were hurt when gunman Kimveer Gill, 25, opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon. Gill was killed in a police gunfight.
  • W.C. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute, Toronto: On May, 23, 2007, 15-year-old Jordan Manners is found in a hallway with single gunshot wound to the chest. He later dies in hospital. Two teens were charged with first-degree-murder and were later acquitted.

  • Les Racines de vie Montessori, Gatineau, Que.: On April 5, 2013, two men die during a shooting at the school’s daycare. The shooter is identified as Robert Charron. Thirty-eight-year-old Neil Galliou is killed before Charron takes his own life. Charron told staff to take the 53 children to safety before he opened fire.
  • W.R. Myers High: Taber, Alta.: On April 28, 1999, a 14-year-old Grade 9 students shoots three students, killing 17-year-old Jason Lang before he is arrested.
  • La Loche high school, Sask.: Two teenage brothers were first killed in a home before the school in the remote Dene community became the target. Two staff died. Seven people were wounded. A student, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
