Man charged with assault after London, Ont. police say officer spat on during arrest

London police have arrested a man in connection with an assault on a London police officer last week.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, a man refused to leave a grocery store in the 300-block of Wellington Road, police say.

Police say the man had hidden items from the grocery store in his clothing.

When the property was seized, police say the man became uncooperative and spat on one of the officers.

The officer did not sustain any physical injuries.

A 36-year-old London man is charged with one count of assaulting a peace officer.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in London court on May 10.