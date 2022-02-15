Body of Prince Albert, Sask. homicide victim found near Hague

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The body of a man believed to be a Prince Albert, Sask., homicide victim has been located.

Byron Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.

Prince Albert police believe Bear was involved in a serious incident the previous day at a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East.

No victim was found, but police said evidence was found of a serious assault.

The remains of a man were found in a rural area near Hague, Sask., on Feb. 10 and police have confirmed the remains to be those of Bear.

Story continues below advertisement

Hague is approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Prince Albert.

A cause of death has not been released. Police said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Two men are charged with second-degree murder in Bear’s death.

Raine Farrow, 23, and Kyle Burns, 37, made their first court appearances last week.

1:37 Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern – Jan 23, 2022