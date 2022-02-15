Body of Prince Albert, Sask. homicide victim found near Hague

The body of a man believed to be a Prince Albert, Sask., homicide victim has been located.
Byron Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.
Prince Albert police believe Bear was involved in a serious incident the previous day at a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East.
No victim was found, but police said evidence was found of a serious assault.
The remains of a man were found in a rural area near Hague, Sask., on Feb. 10 and police have confirmed the remains to be those of Bear.
Hague is approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Prince Albert.
A cause of death has not been released. Police said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.
Two men are charged with second-degree murder in Bear’s death.
Raine Farrow, 23, and Kyle Burns, 37, made their first court appearances last week.
