Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body of Prince Albert, Sask. homicide victim found near Hague

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 10:36 am
The remains of Byron Bear, believed to be a Prince Albert, Sask., homicide victim, have been found near Hague. View image in full screen
The remains of Byron Bear, believed to be a Prince Albert, Sask., homicide victim, have been found near Hague. Supplied / Prince Albert Police Service

The body of a man believed to be a Prince Albert, Sask., homicide victim has been located.

Byron Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.

Read more: Second arrest made in Prince Albert, Sask. homicide investigation

Prince Albert police believe Bear was involved in a serious incident the previous day at a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East.

No victim was found, but police said evidence was found of a serious assault.

The remains of a man were found in a rural area near Hague, Sask., on Feb. 10 and police have confirmed the remains to be those of Bear.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Hague is approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Prince Albert.

Read more: Prince Albert police planning to combat crime trends, 18 homicides with 20 victims in 2 years

A cause of death has not been released. Police said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Two men are charged with second-degree murder in Bear’s death.

Raine Farrow, 23, and Kyle Burns, 37, made their first court appearances last week.

Click to play video: 'Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern' Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern
Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern – Jan 23, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagHomicide tagPrince Albert tagSecond Degree Murder tagPrince Albert Police tagPrince Albert Police Service tagprince albert news tagPrince Albert Homicide tagHague tagByron Bear tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers