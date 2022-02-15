Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection to be held March 15

Send this page to someone via email

A byelection in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche will be held on March 15.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the date for the byelection during an unrelated news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“Today is the deadline for a writ to be issued. It was just approved by cabinet and should be signed by the lieutenant-governor by now or very shortly. It then goes to Elections Alberta for the formal issue,” Kenney said.

"That writ is issued today for March 15."

Alberta’s chief electoral officer Glen Resler also confirmed the writ was issued Tuesday for the upcoming byelection.

“Appointments have been made for the returning officer and election clerk in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche and they are ready to conduct voting in the electoral division,” Resler said in a statement.

The seat in the northeastern Alberta riding has been vacant since August, when Laila Goodridge resigned to run for the federal Conservatives.

Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean is the United Conservative Party’s candidate for the upcoming byelection. Jean won the UCP nomination in mid-December.

Jean ran in the 2017 UCP leadership campaign but lost to Kenney. Jean has previously called on the premier to resign and when he won the nomination in December, he said he hadn’t changed his mind on that front.

The Alberta NDP candidate is Ariana Mancini, a teacher who formally kicked off her byelection campaign Tuesday afternoon in Fort McMurray.

“We’ve got 28 days to send a message to Jason Kenney and Brian Jean. Folks in Fort McMurray have had enough of the drama and the infighting of the UCP. We need a government that is focused on families and businesses right here in our community,” Mancini said.

The Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta’s candidate is Paul Hinman, the party’s current leader.

The Alberta Advantage Party also has a candidate on the ballot: Marilyn Burns.

Candidate nominations end on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m., according to Elections Alberta.

Under the province’s elections laws, Tuesday was the last date the byelection could be called and voting must take place within 28 days of it being announced.

“We’ve been very clear that we’re not going to call an election, in this case a byelection, in the midst of the Omicron wave,” Kenney said.

“We wanted to, as much as possible, defer discretionary political activities like that ’til we got well past the Omicron peak.”

View image in full screen The Alberta riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche. Credit, Elections Alberta

Byelections follow the same procedures as provincial elections under the Election Act. In addition to voting on election day, electors will be able to cast a ballot at the advance polls (Tuesday through Saturday the week prior to election day) or by completing a special ballot at the returning office or by mail.

All polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Unofficial results will be available after the polls close on election day and official results will be announced on March 25.

There are 23,864 electors in the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche riding. During the 2019 provincial election, voter turnout in the riding was 58.2 per cent, compared to the overall provincial voter turnout of 67.5 per cent.