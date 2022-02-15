Stolen truck found in Brampton but 2,000 firearms still missing: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say a truck stolen and used in the theft of more than 2,000 firearms Sunday was located in Brampton on Monday night.

The Peterborough Police Service received a call from Peel Regional Police around 9:30 p.m. reporting that the truck cab had been located in an industrial area of Brampton in the area of Queen Street and Goreway Drive.

“The trailer and its cargo were not with the truck,” police said.

Early Sunday, a truck and trailer carrying more than 2,000 firearms were reported stolen from a trucking company on Parkhill Road East in Peterborough. Firearms manufacturer Savage Arms in nearby Lakefield said the firearms were its products and that the truck stolen was a shipping partner.

Police stated Monday the firearms involved were of a “small calibre” with the magazines attached. No ammunition was in the trailer.

The trailer is described as a white 2014 Hyundai 53-foot dry freight van trailer with licence plate V3092A and a number 14000 on it. The trailer also has a silver metallic line that runs horizontally the whole length of the trailer.

A blue four-door sedan was also seen arriving and leaving the trucking company lot around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe the theft is an “isolated crime of opportunity” rather than a targeted incident, noting suspects entered several other commercial yards earlier Sunday.

“It’s believed the suspects entered several other commercial yards in the city, before this one and that they had attempted to take different trucks and trailers before leaving with the trailer being sought in this incident,” police stated.

Attempted tractor trailer thefts

On Tuesday morning, police said there were at least five other incidents in connection with the attempted theft of tractor-trailers over the weekend.

Between Feb. 11 and Feb. 14, five separate businesses reported attempted thefts of trucks and trailers. Two of the businesses were on Neal Drive, two on Technology Drive, and one on Parkhill Road East.

“In several cases, the business reported that trucks were attempted to be started and hooked up to trailers before the suspects fled the area,” police said. “Peterborough police believe these incidents are connected with the theft of the tractor-trailer carrying firearms on Sunday.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 x555, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

