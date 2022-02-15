2022 Canadian Screen Awards nominations announced: TV series ‘Sort Of’ leads the pack

Send this page to someone via email

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced the nominees for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards on Tuesday morning in 145 film, television, and digital media categories.

The awards will be presented over six days during Canadian Screen Week, including the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards show, which will broadcast on CBC and CBC Gem on Sunday, April 10 at 8:00 PM (9:00 PM AT/9:30 PM NT).

The inaugural season of the CBC series Sort Of leads both television and overall 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominations with 13, followed by CBC’s Pretty Hard Cases and CTV Sci-Fi Channel’s Wynonna Earp with 11, and CBC’s Coroner and Kim’s Convenience with 10.

In film, Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson’s Scarborough and Danis Goulet’s Night Raiders top nominations with 11 each, while Michael McGowan’s All My Puny Sorrows sees eight and both Bretten Hannam’s Wildhood and Ivan Grbovic’s Drunken Birds | Les oiseaux ivres received six.

Story continues below advertisement

21 Black Futures and For the Record both lead digital media nominations with eight, followed by The Communist’s Daughter with six.

Corus reality show Big Brother Canada, which airs on Global, was nominated for best reality/competition program or series, alongside Top Chef Canada, Canada’s Drag Race, Blown Away and Fire Masters.

Global National is among the nominees for best national newscast.

”We are so fortunate to once again celebrate the talented Canadians who have managed to create exceptional works of art during these difficult times,” said Beth Janson, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “The combination of creativity and resiliency these 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominees possess is a testament to the strength of Canada’s screen-based industries, and we are thrilled to honour them.”

“During this time of isolation, the arts have served as a necessary connection point that keeps communities together and helps them grow stronger through the power of inspiring storytelling,” said John Young, Chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “Through their hard work, these talented 2022 Canadian Screen Award nominees are doing just that. It is a privilege to recognize those who are making a lasting impact when we need it most.”

With hosts and live acceptance speeches, the majority of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards will be presented in a nine-part series of genre-based virtual shows throughout Canadian Screen Week 2022, all streamed live on Academy.ca — as well as the Canadian Academy Twitter and YouTube channels — from Monday, April 4, 2022 to Friday, April 8, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The week will culminate in the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards show on CBC and CBC Gem. With a selection of prominent categories and tributes to this year’s Special Award recipients, the show will be a treat for fans of homegrown entertainment, highlighting Canadian content, featuring the talents of sketch comedy troupe TallBoyz (Guled Abdi, Vance Banzo, Tim Blair, and Franco Nguyen).

—

The full schedule for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards:

Monday, April 4

7:00 PM ET – The Broadcast News Awards

8:30 PM ET – The Documentary & Factual Awards

Tuesday, April 5

7:00 PM ET – The Sports Programming Awards, presented by CTV

8:30 PM ET – The Digital & Immersive Awards

Wednesday, April 6

7:00 PM ET – The Children’s & Animation Awards, presented by Shaw Rocket Fund, supported by 9 Story Media Group

8:30 PM ET – The Lifestyle & Reality Awards, presented by CTV

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday, April 7

7:00 PM ET – The Drama & Comedy Crafts Awards

8:30 PM ET – The Scripted Programs & Performance Awards, presented by CTV

Friday, April 8

8:30 PM ET – The Cinematic Arts Awards, presented by Telefilm Canada, supported by Cineplex

Sunday, April 10

8:00 PM (9:00 PM AT / 9:30 PM NT) – 2022 Canadian Screen Awards on CBC and CBC Gem

For the full list of 2022 Canadian Screen Awards nominees and a full schedule, please visit the official site.

—

Global News and ‘Global National’ are both properties of Corus Entertainment.