RCMP investigating after northern Alberta shooting sends man to hospital

The RCMP is investigating a shooting in northern Alberta that sent a 44-year-old man to hospital.

In a news release issued Monday night, police seemed to suggest they have a suspect but did not indicate if an arrest is imminent. However, they noted they don’t believe the shooting was random.

At about 12:40 p.m., police were told about a man at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital who was believed to have been shot. They said the man sustained a gunshot wound to his back. The RCMP described his injuries as “serious” but added they were not believed to be life-threatening.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred in the area of Range Road 72 and Township Road 714 in the County of Grande Prairie,” police said.

“The suspect and victim were known to one another and it was determined the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5700 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

