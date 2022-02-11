Alberta man wanted on warrants after RCMP officer nearly hit by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted by Alberta RCMP on warrants after an officer was nearly hit by a vehicle when police recently visited a rural property.

Members of Airdrie RCMP’s crime reduction unit visited a property in Rocky View County on Thursday to arrest another man who was wanted on over 40 outstanding arrest warrants. When officers walked up to a house to knock on the door, police allege a man aggressively drove a vehicle directly at one of the officers. That officer jumped out of the way.

“The suspect then fled the area driving in a very dangerous manner,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Police allege a second man at the house got into a black Honda CRV and drove through the backyard and into neighbouring farmers’ fields, damaging fences.

That SUV was damaged and the man was taken into custody.

A black Honda CRV and damaged fencing remain following an RCMP visit to a Rocky View County residence on Feb. 10, 2022.

Sebastian Tate, 27, was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant for violating parole and remains in RCMP custody.

Rocky View County resident Kenneth Jacobs, 39, is still wanted on outstanding warrants and charges that stem from the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about Jacobs’ location to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers.