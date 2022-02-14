Mounties issue warning after sexual assault in North Vancouver’s Lynn Canyon Park

North Vancouver RCMP are issuing a public safety warning after a “suspicious male” allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Lynn Canyon Park.
In a Monday news release, police said the man groped the woman around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday as she exited the Varley Loop Trail and crossed the foot bridge to Rice Lake Road.
The suspect is described as a Black or South Asian male between 25 and 30 years old, who stands about six feet tall. The man is described as having a thin build and light moustache and chin hair growth.
He was wearing large, round silver-framed reading glasses, a black North Face hoodie, black athletic pants and grey high-top sneakers.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the detachment at 604-985-1311.
