Winter Byxe Week kicks off in the City of Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon is encouraging people to get outside for ‘Winter Byxe Week’.

For the next seven days, the city wants to inspire more people to think of cycling as a regular means of transportation.

They’re partnering with Saskatoon Cycles to host a physically-distanced Winter Bike Week.

The city has put on a scavenger hunt for those participating, by decorating bikes and planting them across Saskatoon.

Sarah Robbins, from the Bike Doctor, has been biking to work for the past 10 years.

Throughout the winters she bundles up, gets her studded tires and heads off.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just being able to have that fresher morning and night even if it’s only five minutes or 10 minutes or half an hour makes a huge psychological boost to your day,” said Sarah Robbins.

Robbins says the trails do get busy, so stay alert. She also recommends people invest in studded tires before riding in the winter.

Go to their Facebook learn about the activities. Go to Saskatoon.ca/BYXEWeek to register.

3:06 Seasonal Cycling: Tips for riding your bike in the winter Seasonal Cycling: Tips for riding your bike in the winter – Feb 3, 2022

Related News BYXE Week encouraging people to bike to work or for fun