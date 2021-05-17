Global News Morning Saskatoon May 17 2021 10:16am 04:03 BYXE Week encouraging people to bike to work or for fun The City of Saskatoon and Saskatoon Cycles are encouraging people to get out their bike and pedal to work or for fun as part of BYXE Week, and they join Global News Morning with more details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7868219/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7868219/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?